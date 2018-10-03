Armenian President, PM to attend Aznavour’s funeral service
October 3, 2018 - 10:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The funeral service for the legendary French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour will be held on Friday, October 5, set to be attended by Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Aznavour will be buried in the commune of Montfort-l'Amaury, not far from Paris, according to his last will.
The singer died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years.
The Élysée Palace is also considering the possibility of organizing a ceremony in Yerevan in October to pay tribute Aznavour. This event could be timed to the summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie in Yerevan on October 11-12.
The performer, born to Armenian immigrants, sold more than 180 million records and featured in over 60 films.
He was best known for his 1974 hit She and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.
Fans and admirers worldwide have been holding candlelit vigils all around the globe to mourn the passing of the beloved singer and songwriter.
