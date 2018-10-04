// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Denmark ratifies EU-Armenia partnership agreement

Denmark ratifies EU-Armenia partnership agreement
October 4, 2018 - 10:36 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Denmark has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between the European Union and Armenia in November 2017, the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

Both Houses of the Parliament of the United Kingdom, as well as the European Parliament, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have so far ratified the CEPA.

Negotiations on the new EU-Armenia partnership agreement were launched in 2015 and concluded in 2017. It was then signed by both sides in November 2017.

The final agreement marks a deeper EU-Armenia political dialogue, broadens the scope of economic cooperation and provides new opportunities for closer ties on energy, transport, infrastructure, environment, trade, education and other sectors.

 Top stories
Quebec police recover paintings by renowned Canadian-Armenian artistQuebec police recover paintings by renowned Canadian-Armenian artist
When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
French-Armenian legend Charles Aznavour dies aged 94French-Armenian legend Charles Aznavour dies aged 94
French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour has died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.
Armenia PM reveals what impression he formed of Azerbaijani PresidentArmenia PM reveals what impression he formed of Azerbaijani President
Pashinyan told reporters at the opening of Kamar business center that Aliyev left an expression of a "normal" person.
Prime Minister attends opening of Prime Minister attends opening of "Armenia!" exhibit at the Met
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attended the opening of n exhibition titled "Armenia!"
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Israeli drone firm faces charges for 'bombing Armenians for Azerbaijan'
Delicious food, ancient architecture - what makes Armenia attractive: Mir24
Top Rwandan, Gabonese officials visit Armenian Genocide memorial
Yerevan park inaugurated in Chicago
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Syrian army receives reinforcements in Sweida to fight Islamic State A large number of reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) reportedly made their way to the southern province of Al-Sweida.
Turkish soldiers killed in PKK bomb attack in Batman Province According to a report from the Turkish Ministry of Defense, the soldiers were traveling through the town of Gercus in the Batman Province.
Cher flaunts age-defying physique ahead of Australian tour Known for her legendary style, the 72-year-old flaunted her age-defying physique in an aristocratic-themed bodice.
Putin says no large-scale military involvement required in Idlib Putin stated that a deal with Turkey to set up a demilitarised zone in Syria’s Idlib province is being successfully implemented.