Denmark ratifies EU-Armenia partnership agreement
October 4, 2018 - 10:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Denmark has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between the European Union and Armenia in November 2017, the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.
Both Houses of the Parliament of the United Kingdom, as well as the European Parliament, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have so far ratified the CEPA.
Negotiations on the new EU-Armenia partnership agreement were launched in 2015 and concluded in 2017. It was then signed by both sides in November 2017.
The final agreement marks a deeper EU-Armenia political dialogue, broadens the scope of economic cooperation and provides new opportunities for closer ties on energy, transport, infrastructure, environment, trade, education and other sectors.
