Armenia to declare October 11-12 non-working over Francophonie
October 4, 2018 - 11:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia could declare October 11 and 12 as special non-working days over the 17th Summit of La Francophonie.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a Cabinet session on Thursday, October 4 that the issue will be discussed at a special sitting of the National Assembly.
According to Pashinyan, the police too believe that those two days would better be non-working.
Armenia is hosting the 17th Francophonie Summit on October 11-12, with a host of world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to arrive in Yerevan.
