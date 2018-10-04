Armenia to declare October 11-12 non-working over Francophonie

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia could declare October 11 and 12 as special non-working days over the 17th Summit of La Francophonie.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a Cabinet session on Thursday, October 4 that the issue will be discussed at a special sitting of the National Assembly.

According to Pashinyan, the police too believe that those two days would better be non-working.

Armenia is hosting the 17th Francophonie Summit on October 11-12, with a host of world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to arrive in Yerevan.