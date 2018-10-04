Armenia PM to attend Aznavour's funeral service on October 5-6
October 4, 2018 - 18:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Paris to attend the funeral of the legendary French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour who passed away on October 14 at the age of 94.
The ceremony will be held on October 5-6.
As reported earlier, President Armen Sarkissian - who is currently in the United States - will also fly to the French capital for bid farewell to the performer.
The Élysée Palace is also considering the possibility of organizing a ceremony in Yerevan in October to pay tribute Aznavour. This event could be timed to the summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie in Yerevan on October 11-12.
Born to Armenian immigrants, Aznavour sold more than 180 million records and featured in over 60 films.
He was best known for his 1974 hit She and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.
Fans and admirers worldwide have been holding candlelit vigils all around the globe to mourn the passing of the beloved singer and songwriter.
