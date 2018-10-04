Azerbaijani footballer apologizes for liking Armenian PM's photo
October 4, 2018 - 18:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Forward of the youth national football team of Azerbaijan Renat Dadashov had to explain himself after he liked the photo of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Instagram.
The photo was posted by Armenian rapper Levo who lives in Germany. A little later, Dadashov unliked the picture.
"I will say right away that I studied in the same school with Levo, who posted a photo of the Armenian politician. I didn't even know who that was," the footballer said.
"Besides Germans, Turks, Russians, Armenians and representatives of other nationalities attended that international school. We had mutual friends. In Germany, we grew up differently, we were not divided by nationality."
“I just recently noticed that I have liked the photo. It happened by accident, and I should not have done that. I am well aware of the history of this conflict (the Nagorno Karabakh conflict - Ed.) , and I understand everything very well," Dadashov said.
Asked whether he is not afraid that the incident will cast a shadow on his future with the national team, the footballer said he was very sorry about what happened.
Top stories
When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour has died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.
Pashinyan told reporters at the opening of Kamar business center that Aliyev left an expression of a "normal" person.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attended the opening of n exhibition titled "Armenia!"
Partner news
Latest news
North Korean delegation heads to Syria for meeting with gov’t The new meeting comes just weeks after a Syrian parliamentary delegation visited the capital of North Korea.
Periodontal disease bacteria could be an initiator of Alzheimer's The findings suggest that periodontal disease, a common but preventable gum infection, may be an initiator of Alzheimer's.
60-year-old Macallan Valerio Adami auctioned off for $1.1 million The 60-year-old Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 is “one of the rarest and most desirable bottles ever produced.”
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Portugal squad autumn fixtures Ronaldo was left out of the Portugal squad on October 4 this time for upcoming games against Poland and Scotland.