Armenian designer prepares special socks for Canadian PM

October 4, 2018 - 18:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will arrive in Yerevan to participate in the 17th Summit of La Francophonie, will receive a unique gift from an Armenian designer, Eduard Kankanyan.

Trudeau has a penchant for patterned and quirky footwear, and Kankanyan says his team has prepared special socks for the Canadian and Armenian PMs.

"We have left the gift packages at the government where people in charge promised to transfer them to Canada's premier," Kankanyan told PanARMENIAN.Net

The designer hopes Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will give the present to Trudeau in public, which will have a positive impact on Armenia's image.

Quebec police recover paintings by renowned Canadian-Armenian artistQuebec police recover paintings by renowned Canadian-Armenian artist
When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
French-Armenian legend Charles Aznavour dies aged 94French-Armenian legend Charles Aznavour dies aged 94
French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour has died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.
Armenia PM reveals what impression he formed of Azerbaijani President

Pashinyan told reporters at the opening of Kamar business center that Aliyev left an expression of a "normal" person.
Pashinyan told reporters at the opening of Kamar business center that Aliyev left an expression of a "normal" person.
Prime Minister attends opening of Prime Minister attends opening of "Armenia!" exhibit at the Met
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attended the opening of n exhibition titled "Armenia!"
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

