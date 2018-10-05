44th César Award will be dedicated to Charles Aznavour

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 44th annual César Award will be dedicated to legendary French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour who passed away on October 1 at the age of 94, Le Figaro reports.

In a statement, president of the Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques Alain Terzian said that parallel to music "his film career was admirable," as Aznavour starred in more than 60 films.

"Charles Aznavour was an absolute artist!" Terzian said

"A singer, songwriter for movies too, he was also a huge actor who wrote scripts or dialogues."

Born to Armenian immigrants, Aznavour sold more than 180 million records and featured in over 60 films.

He was best known for his 1974 hit She and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

Fans and admirers worldwide have been holding candlelit vigils all around the globe to mourn the passing of the beloved singer and songwriter.