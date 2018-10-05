Armenian churches offer requiem services for Aznavour

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and the leading churches of the Armenian Church dioceses will be offering requiem services to honor the legendary French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour.

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has left for Paris to attend the funeral of the great singer and songwriter.

Thousands of people gathered Friday, October 5 at Les Invalides, a national monument in the heart of Paris, to pay tribute to Aznavour, who died on Monday aged 94.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashiyan and President Armen Sarkissian are also attending the service.

Aznavour will be buried on Saturday in a family crypt not far from Paris.

Born to Armenian immigrants, Aznavour sold more than 180 million records and featured in over 60 films.

He was best known for his 1974 hit She and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

Fans and admirers worldwide have been holding candlelit vigils all around the globe to mourn the passing of the beloved singer and songwriter.