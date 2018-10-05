21st century is Armenia’s century, says President Sarkissian

PanARMENIAN.Net - President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian was awarded the John Edwin Mroz Global Statesman Award at the Annual Awards Gala ceremony of the EastWest Institute, held in New York on Wednesday, October 5.

The international institution bestows its annual awards on individuals who have been singled out for their exceptional leadership, innovative spirit and ability to be game changers. Among the awardees of the EastWest Institute are the 41st President of the United States George Bush, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair, former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, former President of the Czech Republic Vaclav Havel, former President of Finland, winner of the Noble Peace Prize for year 2008 Martti Ahtisaari, and others.

The selection of the President of the Republic of Armenia has come to augment his vast experience in the areas of Physics, private sector, and state administration. In times, when Armenia is going through the period of great changes, Sarkissian was entrusted with ensuring stability and creation of a new vision for his country which, we are confident, he will lead towards a more democratic and prosperous future.

“It’s a great honor for me to represent my nation and my state here. I really have a dream or a vision for the future and that dream or a vision which includes also the fact or the reality that we are facing. i.e. where this world is moving to,” President Sarkissian noted.

“If the 20th century was the century of natural resources and based on that the age of other political forces, the 21st century is going to be deferent. The 21st century is the century of research, development, new technologies. The 21st century is the century when things will be done and ruled by new ideas, by new research conducted by those who are quick, by those who are young and energetic regardless of how old they are. That will be the 21st century. The politics will be done differently.

"Jean-Jacques Rousseau said that “It is solely on the basis of common interest that every society should be.” Freedom and the right to live are not only absolute and indisputable values but represent that very common interest which should bring together everyone’s interest.

"And I do truly believe that the 21st century is Armenia’s century. That’s why I think we will be victorious. I am happy to be part of the Armenian nation. We are a small state but a global nation. There are not many nations of that sort. But I do believe that small states but global nations that have the global connectivity can get together and build their own country. That’s the future, and I do believe that the institutions like the EastWest Institute are going to be among the leaders of the 21st century."