Armenia will produce parts for modernization of T-72 tanks

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will produce a part of the technical means used for the modernization of T-72 tanks, Head of the Armed Service Operation and Planning Division of the Armenia's Armed Forces, Colonel Zorayr Gabrielyan told reporters on Friday, October 5.

According to him, two years ago the Armed Forces were considering which concept of modernization of tanks to choose, Sputnik-Armenia reports.

"We are at such a stage of negotiations that specifics need certain secrecy. The process is already underway," Gabrielyan said.

Gabrielyan says over the past 2 years the Armenian army has been trying to solve issues not only through cooperation with other countries, but also through its own scientific and technical potential.