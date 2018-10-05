Chinese head of Interpol goes missing
October 5, 2018 - 16:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The head of Interpol has been reported missing, a French judicial official has said.
Meng Hongwei, the Chinese head of the international police organisation Interpol, was reported missing by his wife in September, Telegraph says.
Meng, 64, was last seen leaving for China from Interpol's headquarters in Lyon, southeast France, in late September, the judicial source said.
Meng's wife, who lives in Lyon, where Interpol is based, contacted the police after not hearing from her husband after leaving for the trip.
Interpol said the whereabouts of its president is a: "matter for the relevant authorities in both France and China."
Meng was elected president of Interpol in November 2016. At the time, rights groups expressed concern that Beijing might try to use Meng's position at the body to go after dissidents abroad.
Beijing has tried for many years to enlist the help of foreign countries to arrest and deport back to China citizens it accuses of crimes including corruption and terrorism.
Meng's term is due to run until 2020.
A vice minister of public security in China, he previously served as vice chairman of the national narcotics control commission and director of the National Counter-Terrorism Office for China. Interpol's main function is to provide a mechanism for police forces in different countries to notify each other of wanted suspects.
