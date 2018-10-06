// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

ICRC mission in Artsakh has a new head

ICRC mission in Artsakh has a new head
October 6, 2018 - 10:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian on Friday, October 5 met the newly appointed Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on a range of issues related to the activities of the ICRC Mission in the country.

Ducruet appreciated the level of cooperation between the relevant state structures of Artsakh and the ICRC Office, as well as briefed on the programs to be implemented in the near future.

Mayilian, in turn, expressed readiness to fully support the mission in the Republic, stressing the importance of the activities of the ICRC Office aimed at finding solutionsfor humanitarian issues in Artsakh.

