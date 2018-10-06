150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
October 6, 2018 - 13:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As many as 150 ceasefire violations - more than 1000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of September 30-October 6, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Strike drones produced in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) have for the first time been used during Tigranakert military drills, Karabakh Defense Ministry spokesman Senor Hasratyan said in a Facebook post.
According to Hasratyan, the unmanned aerial vehicles are manufactured in Artsakh and have all the criteria to fulfill the proposed combat task.
The spokesman also added that prior to being unveiled and used in the drills, the drones were tested and fully proved their effectiveness.
