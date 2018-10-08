RFI to broadcast programs in Armenian during Francophonie week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Radio France Internationale, generally referred to by its acronym RFI, will broadcast programs in Armenian within the framework of the Francophonie week.

The Armenian capital of Yerevan will host the XVII Francophonie Summit on October 11-12. 24 heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to arrive in the country to participate in the summit.

La Francophonie Ministerial Conference in November 2017 approved "Living together" as the slogan for the organization's summit set be held in Yerevan.

Armenian journalist Elena Gabrielian will prepare and introduce the program to the public twice a day from October 7 to 12.

Gabrielian will, in particular, provide an insight into the XVII Summit of Francophonie and events taking place on the sidelines of the summit.