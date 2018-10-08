RFI to broadcast programs in Armenian during Francophonie week
October 8, 2018 - 12:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Radio France Internationale, generally referred to by its acronym RFI, will broadcast programs in Armenian within the framework of the Francophonie week.
The Armenian capital of Yerevan will host the XVII Francophonie Summit on October 11-12. 24 heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to arrive in the country to participate in the summit.
La Francophonie Ministerial Conference in November 2017 approved "Living together" as the slogan for the organization's summit set be held in Yerevan.
Armenian journalist Elena Gabrielian will prepare and introduce the program to the public twice a day from October 7 to 12.
Gabrielian will, in particular, provide an insight into the XVII Summit of Francophonie and events taking place on the sidelines of the summit.
Top stories
"We have left the gift packages at the government where people in charge promised us to transfer them to Canada's premier," Kankanyan said.
When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour has died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.
Pashinyan told reporters at the opening of Kamar business center that Aliyev left an expression of a "normal" person.
Partner news
Latest news
First hiking map for Armenia’s Dilijan National Park in the works Cartisan will design and publish a brand new 1:25,000-scale topographical hiking map of Armenia's beautiful Dilijan National Park.
VivaCell-MTS draws iPhone SE, Honor 9 Lite smartphones To participate in the draw, you need to obtain a smartphone from VivaCell-MTS service centers, either in cash or by installment.
France ‘concerned’ over Russian delivery of S-300 system to Syria “France is concerned by Russia’s delivery of sophisticated anti-aircraft capacities benefiting the Syrian regime,” a spokesperson said.
Vegetable oil production plant to be established in Armenia Ghalbourjian Group, in particular, aims to start production of vegetable oil and other additives.