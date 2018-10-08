Armenian photo editor PicsArt to open AI laboratory in Russia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian photo editing platformPicsArt is opening an AI laboratory in Russia. Startup CEO Hovhannes Avoyan said that up to $ 2 million could be spent on creating the lab, as the company is planning to hire 20 engineers, Vc.ru reports.

The Russian laboratory will work on AI technologies that the service uses on photo filters, augmented reality cameras, as well as during content personalization and ad selection.

According to Avoyan, the startup chose Moscow as the venue for opening the center because Russia boasts strong mathematical traditions and has a large number of engineers in the field of artificial intelligence.

PicsArt is the world's largest creative platform for social media storytelling with more than 100 million monthly active users and influencers. The PicsArt community creates, remixes and shares nearly 1 billion images and videos every month. The company has amassed one of the largest open-source collections of content in the world, including free-to-edit photos, stickers and more. PicsArt is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android and Windows devices. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Yerevan, Armenia; Los Angeles; and Beijing, PicsArt is backed by Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, and Siguler Guff and Company.