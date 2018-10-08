Karabakh clause to be included in Francophonie resolution: FM
October 8, 2018 - 17:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - One of the six resolutions set to be adopted at the XVII Francophonie Summit in Yerevan will include a clause on the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters on Monday, October 8, Panorama.am reports.
The Armenian capital of Yerevan will host the XVII Francophonie Summit on October 11-12. 24 heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to arrive in the country to participate in the summit.
According to the Foreign minister, holding the summit in Yerevan testifies to the capacity of the country.
“Regardless of the political developments, a political will to best arrange the Francophonie Summit was immediately demonstrated,” Mnatsakanyan said.
Mnatsakanyan also stressed the importance that the summit plays in terms of the prospects of cooperation between Armenia and African countries, which could help the country enter the African market and vice versa.
