HayPost cancels souvenir sheet to celebrate Francophonie in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - А souvenir sheet with one stamp dedicated to the Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie in Yerevan was cancelled and put into circulation on Monday, October 8 by HayPost CJSC in the premises of the Karen Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex.

The Armenian capital of Yerevan will host the XVII Francophonie Summit on October 11-12. 24 heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to arrive in the country to participate in the summit.

Designed by Vahagn Mkrtchyan and Anna Baghdasaryan, the souvenir sheet with a nominal value of AMD 870 was printed in Cartor house in France with a print-run of 12 000 pcs.

The postage stamp includes fragments from the painting Heavy-lift ships (1983) by the French-Armenian outstanding artist Jean Carzou (Garnik Zoulumyan) and the painting “Armenia” (1923) by the famous Armenian artist Martiros Saryan.

The souvenir sheet also depicts the logotype of the 17th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie as well as its motto “Live together” in Armenian and French languages.

The souvenir sheet was cancelled by the Secretary-General of the Organisation Internationale of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean, the Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of the Republic of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan, and the Chairman of the Board of HayPost Trust Management B.V. Juan Pablo Gechidjian.