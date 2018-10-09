// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian-Russian military drills launch in Armenia

Armenian-Russian military drills launch in Armenia
October 9, 2018 - 10:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian-Russian military drills launched on Monday, October 8 to run through the 13th under Major general Tigran Parvanyan's command.

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, the exercise tackles the accomplishment of tasks in different types of battlefields, coordination of subdivisions during decisive actions.

The drills also dealth with the formation of high moral, combat and psychological qualities among servicemen.

 Top stories
Armenia's ancient city on the brink of change: BBCArmenia's ancient city on the brink of change: BBC
Yerevan is a small capital compared to many European cities, which means people from all walks of life co-exist within a small space.
523 individuals nommed for 2019 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity523 individuals nommed for 2019 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity
The Aurora Initiative announced the end of the nomination period for the prestigious Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity.
70-year-old Armenian man grew cannabis in drip irrigation hothouse70-year-old Armenian man grew cannabis in drip irrigation hothouse
70-year-old Petik Hakobyan has been found cultivating cannabis in his greenhouse in the Armenian village of Hovtamej, the police said.
Armenia among 10 fastest-growing destinations in Europe: BloombergArmenia among 10 fastest-growing destinations in Europe: Bloomberg
Armenia is among the 10 fastest-growing destinations in Europe, whose tourism according to new data from the UNWTO.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's first-ever container-hotel opens in Vayots Dzor
How Armenia teaches kids: Nas Daily
661 branded hotel rooms to open in Armenia in 2018: report
Armenia said to be interested in acquiring Indian Pinaka rocket system
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Syrian army discovers large weapons cache in eastern Daraa The Syrian army uncovered a large weapons cache in the eastern countryside of the Daraa Governorate this week.
Armenia can’t overcome crisis without elections, MP tells PACE (video) Edmon Marukyan has told a PACE session that snap elections in Armenia are aimed at overcoming the political crisis in the country.
Yura Movsisyan says coming back to "a new free Armenia" "After 3 years of not playing for my National Team I have decided to go back and play again," Movsisyan said in a Facebook post.
"Old Armenia" slot game with special symbols and ornaments in the works It includes Armenian letters, symbols, ornaments, which show Armenian culture, the cokpany said in a press release.