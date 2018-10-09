Armenian-Russian military drills launch in Armenia
October 9, 2018 - 10:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian-Russian military drills launched on Monday, October 8 to run through the 13th under Major general Tigran Parvanyan's command.
According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, the exercise tackles the accomplishment of tasks in different types of battlefields, coordination of subdivisions during decisive actions.
The drills also dealth with the formation of high moral, combat and psychological qualities among servicemen.
