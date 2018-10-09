Ameriabank wins Commerzbank's Trade Finance Award 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank has won the Trade Finance Award 2018 presented by Commerzbank in honor of excellent cooperation in trade finance and in recognition of the high-level and successful relationship between the Armenian financial institution and the German banking and financial services company.

Ameriabank is the first Armenian bank which won Commerzbank's trade finance award back in 2010.

The recognition is awarded to the best banks operating in the various countries of the world for mutually beneficial and quality cooperation, Ameriabank said in a statement.

This is the third prize Ameriabank has won in the trade finance sector in 2018 alone. The bank received an award by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as the Best Issuing Bank Partner in the Caucasus and Central Asia in 2017. Also, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) recognized Ameriabank CJSC as the Leading Partner Bank in Armenia.