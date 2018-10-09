Ameriabank wins Commerzbank's Trade Finance Award 2018
October 9, 2018 - 13:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank has won the Trade Finance Award 2018 presented by Commerzbank in honor of excellent cooperation in trade finance and in recognition of the high-level and successful relationship between the Armenian financial institution and the German banking and financial services company.
Ameriabank is the first Armenian bank which won Commerzbank's trade finance award back in 2010.
The recognition is awarded to the best banks operating in the various countries of the world for mutually beneficial and quality cooperation, Ameriabank said in a statement.
This is the third prize Ameriabank has won in the trade finance sector in 2018 alone. The bank received an award by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as the Best Issuing Bank Partner in the Caucasus and Central Asia in 2017. Also, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) recognized Ameriabank CJSC as the Leading Partner Bank in Armenia.
Top stories
Cartisan will design and publish a brand new 1:25,000-scale topographical hiking map of Armenia's beautiful Dilijan National Park.
Yerevan is a small capital compared to many European cities, which means people from all walks of life co-exist within a small space.
The Aurora Initiative announced the end of the nomination period for the prestigious Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity.
70-year-old Petik Hakobyan has been found cultivating cannabis in his greenhouse in the Armenian village of Hovtamej, the police said.
Partner news
Latest news
Existing drug could treat triple-negative breast cancer New research has revealed that an existing drug could be repurposed to treat some of the people with this form of breast cancer.
U.S. nominee to Baku condemns violence on Karabakh contact line “We appreciate Menendez for raising key concerns about Azerbaijan’s ongoing bellicose rhetoric,” stated Anthony Barsamian and Van Krikorian.
Canadian firm to launch production of food additives in Armenia "The products made after the clinical research will be supplied to the local and EAEU markets," said Giro Jebenyan.
Romanian Senate ratifies EU-Armenia agreement According to Minasyan, the law will enter into force after the Romanian President signs and officially publishes the document.