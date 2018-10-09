// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Ameriabank wins Commerzbank's Trade Finance Award 2018

Ameriabank wins Commerzbank's Trade Finance Award 2018
October 9, 2018 - 13:11 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank has won the Trade Finance Award 2018 presented by Commerzbank in honor of excellent cooperation in trade finance and in recognition of the high-level and successful relationship between the Armenian financial institution and the German banking and financial services company.

Ameriabank is the first Armenian bank which won Commerzbank's trade finance award back in 2010.

The recognition is awarded to the best banks operating in the various countries of the world for mutually beneficial and quality cooperation, Ameriabank said in a statement.

This is the third prize Ameriabank has won in the trade finance sector in 2018 alone. The bank received an award by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as the Best Issuing Bank Partner in the Caucasus and Central Asia in 2017. Also, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) recognized Ameriabank CJSC as the Leading Partner Bank in Armenia.

 Top stories
First hiking map for Armenia’s Dilijan National Park in the worksFirst hiking map for Armenia’s Dilijan National Park in the works
Cartisan will design and publish a brand new 1:25,000-scale topographical hiking map of Armenia's beautiful Dilijan National Park.
Armenia's ancient city on the brink of change: BBCArmenia's ancient city on the brink of change: BBC
Yerevan is a small capital compared to many European cities, which means people from all walks of life co-exist within a small space.
523 individuals nommed for 2019 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity523 individuals nommed for 2019 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity
The Aurora Initiative announced the end of the nomination period for the prestigious Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity.
70-year-old Armenian man grew cannabis in drip irrigation hothouse70-year-old Armenian man grew cannabis in drip irrigation hothouse
70-year-old Petik Hakobyan has been found cultivating cannabis in his greenhouse in the Armenian village of Hovtamej, the police said.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's first-ever container-hotel opens in Vayots Dzor
How Armenia teaches kids: Nas Daily
661 branded hotel rooms to open in Armenia in 2018: report
Armenia said to be interested in acquiring Indian Pinaka rocket system
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Existing drug could treat triple-negative breast cancer New research has revealed that an existing drug could be repurposed to treat some of the people with this form of breast cancer.
U.S. nominee to Baku condemns violence on Karabakh contact line “We appreciate Menendez for raising key concerns about Azerbaijan’s ongoing bellicose rhetoric,” stated Anthony Barsamian and Van Krikorian.
Canadian firm to launch production of food additives in Armenia "The products made after the clinical research will be supplied to the local and EAEU markets," said Giro Jebenyan.
Romanian Senate ratifies EU-Armenia agreement According to Minasyan, the law will enter into force after the Romanian President signs and officially publishes the document.