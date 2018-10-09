Romanian Senate ratifies EU-Armenia agreement
October 9, 2018 - 17:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Romanian Senate on Monday, October 8 finalized the process of ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, signed between the European Union and Armenia in November 2017, Armenia's ambassador to Romania Sergey Minasyan said in a Facebook post.
The Chamber of Deputies - the lower house of parliament - had ratified the deal back in June.
According to Minasyan, the Senate has unanimously approved the agreement, and the law will enter into force after the Romanian President signs and officially publishes the document.
Both Houses of the Parliament of the United Kingdom, as well as the European Parliament, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have so far ratified the CEPA.
Negotiations on the new EU-Armenia partnership agreement were launched in 2015 and concluded in 2017. It was then signed by both sides in November 2017.
The final agreement marks a deeper EU-Armenia political dialogue, broadens the scope of economic cooperation and provides new opportunities for closer ties on energy, transport, infrastructure, environment, trade, education and other sectors.
