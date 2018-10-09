U.S. envoy: Armenia PM reminds him of 2nd U.S. President Adams
October 9, 2018 - 18:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard M. Mills has said that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reminds him of second President of the United States John Adams.
Adams, according to Mills, led those who wanted to have democracy established in the country, A1plus.am reports.
The Ambassador revealed that at a meeting with Pashinyan on Monday, October 8 he gave the Prime Minister a copy of "John Adams", a 2001 biography by the popular American historian David McCullough.
Pashinyan and Mills met on Monday as the latter is completing his diplomatic mission in the country.
