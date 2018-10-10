Francophonie concert in Yerevan to feature famous performers
October 10, 2018 - 11:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Famous performers are expected to sing at a gala concert on the sidelines of the XVII Francophonie Summit on Thursday, October 11.
The Armenian capital of Yerevan will host the summit on October 11-12. 24 heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to participate in the summit.
The event will feature special light and sound effects, theatrical and dance performances.
In particular, world famous singer Zaz, as well as jazz singer Melody Gardot, Angélique Kidjo and Folamour will take the stage in Yerevan .
The concert will be dedicated to the memory of the legendary French Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour who passed away on October 1 at the age of 94.
Top stories
"We have left the gift packages at the government where people in charge promised us to transfer them to Canada's premier," Kankanyan said.
When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour has died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.
Pashinyan told reporters at the opening of Kamar business center that Aliyev left an expression of a "normal" person.
Partner news
Latest news
14th annual DigiTec expo wraps in Armenia The 14th annual DigiTec technology exhibition wrapped in Yerevan after featuring a number of services for B2B, B2C, B2G.
Armenia PM’s children will be vaccinated against HPV Wife of the Armenian Prime Minister Anna Hakobyan has said that she is going to have her daughters vaccinate against HPV.
Turkish-backed rebels reportedly launch assault from buffer zone According to the source, the National Liberation Front launched an attack on Aleppo city from the western part of the province.
Sophia the robot communicating with Francophonie Forum attendees (video) Armenia is hosting the 17th Francophonie Summit on October 11-12, with a host of world leaders set to participate.