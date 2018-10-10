Francophonie concert in Yerevan to feature famous performers

PanARMENIAN.Net - Famous performers are expected to sing at a gala concert on the sidelines of the XVII Francophonie Summit on Thursday, October 11.

The Armenian capital of Yerevan will host the summit on October 11-12. 24 heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to participate in the summit.

The event will feature special light and sound effects, theatrical and dance performances.

In particular, world famous singer Zaz, as well as jazz singer Melody Gardot, Angélique Kidjo and Folamour will take the stage in Yerevan .

The concert will be dedicated to the memory of the legendary French Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour who passed away on October 1 at the age of 94.