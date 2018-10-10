EaP foreign ministers to meet in Luxemburg on October 15
October 10, 2018 - 11:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ministers of foreign affairs of the Eastern Partnership member states will meet for talks in Luxemburg on 15 October, BelTA reports citing the European External Action Service.
Attending the meeting will be ministers of foreign affairs of the EU and their counterparts from six Eastern Partnership member states (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine), as well as regional stakeholders.
The meeting will be presided over by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.
The gathering will give an opportunity to resume a political dialogue between the EU and its eastern partners.
Progress in implementing commonly agreed obligations, in particular those arising from the Brussels Summit declaration of November 2017 and the “20 Deliverables for 2020”, as well as the planning of events to mark the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Eastern Partnership in May 2019 will be high on the agenda.
