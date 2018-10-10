// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission members to frontline posts

Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission members to frontline posts
October 10, 2018 - 15:00 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, October 10 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the south from Gyulistan village of the Shahumian region.

From the Karabakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

From the opposite side of the line of contact, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), as well as staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its front-line positions.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Foreign and Defense Ministries.

 Top stories
Armenian designer prepares special socks for Canadian PMArmenian designer prepares special socks for Canadian PM
"We have left the gift packages at the government where people in charge promised us to transfer them to Canada's premier," Kankanyan said.
Quebec police recover paintings by renowned Canadian-Armenian artistQuebec police recover paintings by renowned Canadian-Armenian artist
When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
French-Armenian legend Charles Aznavour dies aged 94French-Armenian legend Charles Aznavour dies aged 94
French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour has died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.
Armenia PM reveals what impression he formed of Azerbaijani PresidentArmenia PM reveals what impression he formed of Azerbaijani President
Pashinyan told reporters at the opening of Kamar business center that Aliyev left an expression of a "normal" person.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Yerevan park inaugurated in Chicago
SOAD's Serj Tankian teases Kavat Armenian Coffee in new tweet
Armenia analyzing gas price for Russia: First Deputy PM
Smithsonian Festival presentation at National Advocacy Conference
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Moody's: Armenia among countries that face greatest funding risks Armenia has $500 million of hard-currency bonds coming up for repayment in 2020, which translates to 3.9 percent of GDP.
Syrian army flushes Islamic State out of strategic volcanic region (video) The rocky fortifications created by the lava once belched by an ancient volcano and precipitation are ideal for guerrilla warfare.
Cannabis cafes coming to several Massachusetts cities Commissioners said they would partner with a handful of municipalities that want to host “social consumption” businesses.
Tomb of a pharaoh's 'sole friend' found in Egypt The remains of a tomb complex belonging to the "sole friend" of an Egyptian pharaoh have been discovered near a pyramid in Egypt.