Survey: whom Armenians to elect and to whom never give a vote at extraordinary parliamentary elections

October 12, 2018 - 15:58 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - As a result of the survey by American International Republican Institute about extraordinary parliamentary elections in Armenia, 77% of the participants voted for Yelk or Way Out Alliance (consists of Civil Contract Party, Bright Armenia Party and Republic Party).

66% of them will vote for Yelk as the first choice while 11% as a second choice.

13% of the survey participants are ready to vote for Tsarukyan Alliance, 4% for Republican Party and 2% for Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party (known as Dashnaktsutyun). Armenian Communist Party and Heritage Party (Zharangutyun) received equal about 1% of votes.

61% of the survey participants stated that they would never vote for the Republican party, 15% for Orinats Yerkir Party, another 15% for Armenian National Congress Party, 13% for Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party, 7% for Prosperous Armenia Party and only 4% for Yelk Alliance.

1200 adults with permanent residence in Armenia took part in the survey which was sponsored by US State Department International Development Agency.

