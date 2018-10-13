Prime Minister of Canada visits Tsitsernakaberd
October 13, 2018 - 14:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau vısıted Tsitsernakaberd monument to pay tribute to the victims of Armenian Genocide. He was accompanied by the First Deputy Mayor of Yerevan, Kamo Areyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of RA, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.
Director of Armenian Genocide Museum- Institute, Harutyun Marutyan presented the hıstory of Tsitsernakaberd monument dedicated to the victims of Armenian Genocide to the Canadian Prime Minister.
Justin Trudeau also walked in the museum-institute, left a note in the Commemoration Book then planted a symbolic tree in the Tsitsernakaberd alley.
Senate of Canada recognized Armenian Genocide in 2002.
Top stories
"We have left the gift packages at the government where people in charge promised us to transfer them to Canada's premier," Kankanyan said.
When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour has died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.
Pashinyan told reporters at the opening of Kamar business center that Aliyev left an expression of a "normal" person.
Partner news
Latest news