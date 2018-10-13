Week in front line: about 1000 shootings towards Armenian soldiers

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the period from October 7 to 13, between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces, the Azeri side violated ceasefire regime more than 100 times during what about 100 shootings was made towards Armenian soldiers from different calibre weapons.

Frontier units of Defence Army refrained from taking response actions and confidently continued to carry out their military duty; reports press service of Ministry of Defence.