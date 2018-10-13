// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Week in front line: about 1000 shootings towards Armenian soldiers

Week in front line: about 1000 shootings towards Armenian soldiers
October 13, 2018 - 16:44 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the period from October 7 to 13, between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces, the Azeri side violated ceasefire regime more than 100 times during what about 100 shootings was made towards Armenian soldiers from different calibre weapons.

Frontier units of Defence Army refrained from taking response actions and confidently continued to carry out their military duty; reports press service of Ministry of Defence.

 Top stories
Armenian designer prepares special socks for Canadian PMArmenian designer prepares special socks for Canadian PM
"We have left the gift packages at the government where people in charge promised us to transfer them to Canada's premier," Kankanyan said.
Quebec police recover paintings by renowned Canadian-Armenian artistQuebec police recover paintings by renowned Canadian-Armenian artist
When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
French-Armenian legend Charles Aznavour dies aged 94French-Armenian legend Charles Aznavour dies aged 94
French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour has died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.
Armenia PM reveals what impression he formed of Azerbaijani PresidentArmenia PM reveals what impression he formed of Azerbaijani President
Pashinyan told reporters at the opening of Kamar business center that Aliyev left an expression of a "normal" person.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Yerevan park inaugurated in Chicago
SOAD's Serj Tankian teases Kavat Armenian Coffee in new tweet
Armenia analyzing gas price for Russia: First Deputy PM
Smithsonian Festival presentation at National Advocacy Conference
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Joint military exercises of Armenian and Russian army forces are concluded
Trudeau: together with Pashinyan we decided to make travellers’ job easier
Pashinyan and Trudeau keep the promise and meet in matching socks
Pashinyan gave Trudeau photo of his father from their visit to Armenia back in 1984