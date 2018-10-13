Week in front line: about 1000 shootings towards Armenian soldiers
October 13, 2018 - 16:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In the period from October 7 to 13, between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces, the Azeri side violated ceasefire regime more than 100 times during what about 100 shootings was made towards Armenian soldiers from different calibre weapons.
Frontier units of Defence Army refrained from taking response actions and confidently continued to carry out their military duty; reports press service of Ministry of Defence.
Top stories
"We have left the gift packages at the government where people in charge promised us to transfer them to Canada's premier," Kankanyan said.
When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour has died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.
Pashinyan told reporters at the opening of Kamar business center that Aliyev left an expression of a "normal" person.
Partner news
Latest news