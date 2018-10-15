// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

French company to open new ski resort in Armenia

October 15, 2018 - 22:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - French company named Poma is planning to open a new ski resort in Armenia. The information was posted by the deputy minister of Economic Development, Mane Adamyan on her official Facebook page.

“Poma is one of the world’s largest companies in the field. It is the operator of over 7800 ropeways and various attractions in resorts around the world”, wrote Adamyan.

La Francophonie international organisation’s XVII Summit was held in Yerevan. The theme of the event is “Living together, respecting solidarity, humanistic values and diversity as the basis for peace and prosperity in the francophone area".

Delegations from 84 countries arrived to Yerevan for the Summit. Leaders of 38 countries including, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the event.

