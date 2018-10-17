// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Canada starts legal marijuana sales

Canada starts legal marijuana sales
October 17, 2018 - 18:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - In Canada since October 17, marijuana is legal to be purchased by anyone and not with doctor’s prescription but with the aim of relaxation.

The first stores to start the sale of marijuana have special license and are located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It was also stated that people wishing to purchase marijuana were waiting for the start of the sale since 20:00 local time till midnight, reports InterFAX referring to CBC TV channel.

Since October 17, usage and purchase of marijuana for relaxation (meaning consuming psychoactive substances without prescription, for pleasure or other reasons) is legal. Appropriate law was approved in summer of 2018. According to the law, inhabitants of Canada have the right to purchase and keep maximum 30g of marijuana without any reference or prescription. Canadians are now also allowed to grow the appropriate plant in their houses however no more than 4 bushes.

Sale of marijuana to individuals under 18 is prohibited.

Canadian government had made the use of Marijuana for medical reasons legal back in 2001. As of now consuming marijuana for relaxation is legal in 9 states of the US as well as in Colombia Federal District. However the laws of 4 other states prohibit any use of narcotic plants.

Related links:
http://www.interfax.ru/world/633693
 Top stories
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
After Russian plane crash, U.S. Navy says ready to provide assistance
Russian scientists plan to bring woolly mammoths back
YPG carries out 'powerful ambush' against Turkey-backed rebels in Afrin
Japanese billionaire confirmed as SpaceX's 1st Moon tourist
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia improves position in Armenia improves position in Global Competitiveness Index by 2 points
Kocharyan: early elections may result political monopoly
6 illegals discovered on border with Turkey in recent 3 days
Pashinyan about Mills’ comments: “announcement of leaving ambassador can be considered a goodbye message”