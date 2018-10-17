Armenia improves position in Armenia improves position in Global Competitiveness Index by 2 points
October 17, 2018 - 18:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is 70th in the list of 140 countries in the rating of “Global Competitiveness Index 2018” published by World Economic Forum. Armenia hence improved its position by 2 points compared to 2017.
The rating is formed based on 12 main standards in state institutions, infrastructures, macroeconomic indicators,
healthcare, education, labour market, etc. Armenia made a progress in 11 directions from possible 12, regressing only in macroeconomic environment.
In the rating Armenia continues to remain behind the neighbour countries, in particular from Azerbaijan which is 69th and Georgia- the 66th.
USA is on top of the rating followed by Singapore, Germany, Switzerland and Japan.
Top stories
The first meeting of the European Union-Armenia Partnership Committee in Trade configuration under the CEPA.
Armenia has been included in the report titled Best European Countries for Business 2018 compiled by the European Chamber.
Armenia has claimed the 68th spot in the rating of the world’s innovative economies and has made it to the list of innovation achievers
It has been agreed that Iran’s gas export volume to Armenia and dispatch of electricity from Armenia back to Iran should grow as of 2018.
Partner news