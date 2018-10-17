// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia improves position in Armenia improves position in Global Competitiveness Index by 2 points

October 17, 2018 - 18:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is 70th in the list of 140 countries in the rating of “Global Competitiveness Index 2018” published by World Economic Forum. Armenia hence improved its position by 2 points compared to 2017.

The rating is formed based on 12 main standards in state institutions, infrastructures, macroeconomic indicators,

healthcare, education, labour market, etc. Armenia made a progress in 11 directions from possible 12, regressing only in macroeconomic environment.

In the rating Armenia continues to remain behind the neighbour countries, in particular from Azerbaijan which is 69th and Georgia- the 66th.

USA is on top of the rating followed by Singapore, Germany, Switzerland and Japan.

