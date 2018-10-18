MFA of Russia commented on announcements of US Ambassador to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Official representative of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova commented on the recent announcements of Richard Mills, during a briefing in Moscow. According to Zakharova, the comments of Mills, who will soon complete his diplomatic mission in Armenia, are “interference in the internal affairs of the sovereign country”.

“We have heard the announcements of Mills who will soon complete his diplomatic mission in Armenia. US Ambassador stated that the government of his country and the Embassy of US purposefully supported some groups of Armenian society and some government representatives over the past decades. In addition, the ambassador was speaking about interfering in the internal affairs of the sovereign country openly and even with pride. After all, that all was “justified” and required in order to make Armenia a more fair and transparent country”, said Zakharova, according to the official website of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

Zakharova also added that in his farewell message the ambassador encouraged the Armenian democratic society to “control the activities of the government”; and a measurable part of the additional financial means from US government to Armenia will be dedicated to supporting the development of democratic society in the country.

Earlier US Ambassador, Richard Mills announced that US is increasing the levels of support to Armenia. Recently, the US has provided $ 14 million extra external assistance to Armenia in support of Armenia's political transition, and in 2019, the United States intends to allocate more than $ 26 million from the 2018 fiscal year's external assistance, which is $ 20 million more than the initial funding required for Armenia.