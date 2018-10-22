Diana Gasparyan- first female mayor in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - On October 21, Diana Gasparyan, leader of the list of candidates for City Council of My Step alliance and member of Civil Contract party, was elected a Mayor of Ejmiatsin during local self-government bodies’ elections becoming the first female Mayor in Armenia.

The information was posted by the Administrative Supervision and Community Service Advisor to the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development, Sipan Pashinyan on his Facebook page. 8848 people from the 25,647 having the right to vote in the city participated in the elections. Gasparyan received 4519 votes. In total 12 candidates were nominated in the region.

Diana Gasparyan has served as the acting Mayor of Ejmiatsin before being elected as the Mayor of the city.