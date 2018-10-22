// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Diana Gasparyan- first female mayor in Armenia

Diana Gasparyan- first female mayor in Armenia
October 22, 2018 - 16:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - On October 21, Diana Gasparyan, leader of the list of candidates for City Council of My Step alliance and member of Civil Contract party, was elected a Mayor of Ejmiatsin during local self-government bodies’ elections becoming the first female Mayor in Armenia.

The information was posted by the Administrative Supervision and Community Service Advisor to the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development, Sipan Pashinyan on his Facebook page. 8848 people from the 25,647 having the right to vote in the city participated in the elections. Gasparyan received 4519 votes. In total 12 candidates were nominated in the region.

Diana Gasparyan has served as the acting Mayor of Ejmiatsin before being elected as the Mayor of the city.

Related links:
http://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=2280263338681979&set=a.549846118390385&type=3&theater
 Top stories
Yerevan hosting XVII Summit of La Francophonie Oct. 11-12Yerevan hosting XVII Summit of La Francophonie Oct. 11-12
In the evening, a gala concert is expected on the sidelines of the summit, with famous artists from around the world set to perform.
Armenians take to the streets again to support PM PashinyanArmenians take to the streets again to support PM Pashinyan
Tens of thousands of Armenians have taken to the streets in Yerevan to support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
CEC sums up Yerevan elections, distributes mandatesCEC sums up Yerevan elections, distributes mandates
The Central Electoral Commission has summed up the results of elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.
Armenia ex-President files lawsuit against PM PashinyanArmenia ex-President files lawsuit against PM Pashinyan
According to information published on Datalex, Kocharyan seeks "to protect his honor and dignity from public slander."
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Russia refutes $100 mln military loan deal with Armenia canceled
Armenia ex-President signals return to politics
Armenia to start producing new Kalashnikov rifles
Armenia PM says everyone, including Russia should adapt to new situation
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia needs to pay off $1,055 billion worth state debt in 2020
President of Armenia to participate in World Investment Forum
Pashinyan: people started blocking streets for any problem they have
Venice Commission welcomes new electoral code and early elections