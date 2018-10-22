President of Armenia to participate in World Investment Forum

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will travel to Switzerland on work visit from October 22 to 25. In Geneva the president will participate in World Investment Forum 2018 by UN’s UNCTAD Conference organized every two years. This year the conference is being held with the title of “Investments for Sustainable Development”.

President Armen Sarkissian will give a speech at Global Leaders Summit which will be organized within the framework of the Conference.

President Sarkissian will also take part in the opening of the 20th Annual Session of the Prestigious International Forum, Crans Montana and will be the keynote speaker in discussions on local and global security issues, reports the press service of the President.

Crans Montana Forum is an influential platform for promoting international cooperation during which key players of more than 100 countries discuss social and economic issues as well as security related important questions in a non-formal environment.