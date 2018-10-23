Ameriabank wins 2 prizes at NASDAQ OMX Armenia Best Member Awards

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank has won two prizes at the NASDAQ OMX Armenia Best Member Awards hosted by Nasdaq OMX and the Central Depository of Armenia.

In particular, the bank was named the Best Account operator-Custodian of Depository system in Foreign securities Market and the Best Member of Stock Exchange Settlement System.

The Best Member Award is aimed at encouraging investment services provided by companies, actively involved in trading on various Exchange markets and Depository activities, participating in activities developing and improving Armenian capital markets, as well as keeping the code of professional ethics.