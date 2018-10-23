Karabakh soldier wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border shooting
October 23, 2018 - 21:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A soldier of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army, Hayk Sargsyan (b. 1999) was wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border shooting on Tuesday, October 23.
The serviceman was immediately taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as satisfactory.
An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
Top stories
"We have left the gift packages at the government where people in charge promised us to transfer them to Canada's premier," Kankanyan said.
When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour has died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Ameriabank wins 2 prizes at NASDAQ OMX Best Member Awards In particular, the bank was named the Best Account operator-Custodian of Depository system in Foreign securities Market.
Erdogan wants Istanbul trial over 'intricately planned' journalist murder Erdogan gave a host of new details while still saying Turkey wanted answers to key questions, including who gave the orders.
Nikol Pashinyan nommed for Armenia PM According Lena Nazaryan, the nomination is a mere formality which will respect the procedure defined in the Armenian Constitution.
Armenia: Former ruling party won’t submit candidate for PM The Republicans will not submit a candidate for the post of the country’s Prime Minister in the National Assembly’s election of PM