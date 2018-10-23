// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh soldier wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border shooting

October 23, 2018 - 21:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A soldier of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army, Hayk Sargsyan (b. 1999) was wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border shooting on Tuesday, October 23.

The serviceman was immediately taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as satisfactory.

An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.

And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

