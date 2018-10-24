// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Yerevan a popular destination among Russians this fall: survey

Yerevan a popular destination among Russians this fall: survey
October 24, 2018 - 11:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan is one of the 10 most popular foreign destinations from Moscow among Russians this fall, Tutu.ru travel service reveals.

The travel service asked users what their perfect vacation is. More than three thousand people took part in the survey.

Also included in the top 10 direction from Moscow are Minsk, Chisinau, Baku, Prague, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Tivat, Tel Aviv and Tashkent.

Meanwhile, 24% of tourists said their ideal option is to stay at home with a blanket, a book and the cat.

Related links:
Ria.ru: Кот, плед, море и экскурсии. Определена формула идеального осеннего отпуска
 Top stories
Armenian designer prepares special socks for Canadian PMArmenian designer prepares special socks for Canadian PM
"We have left the gift packages at the government where people in charge promised us to transfer them to Canada's premier," Kankanyan said.
Quebec police recover paintings by renowned Canadian-Armenian artistQuebec police recover paintings by renowned Canadian-Armenian artist
When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
French-Armenian legend Charles Aznavour dies aged 94French-Armenian legend Charles Aznavour dies aged 94
French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour has died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Yerevan park inaugurated in Chicago
SOAD's Serj Tankian teases Kavat Armenian Coffee in new tweet
Armenia analyzing gas price for Russia: First Deputy PM
Smithsonian Festival presentation at National Advocacy Conference
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Nikol Pashinyan not re-elected as Armenia PM Pashinyan, who swept to power back after leading a movement against the former authorities, was the only candidate for the post.
Syrian army reportedly preparing for Idlib operation The army has specified the strongholds of heavy arms, tanks, cannons, missiles and mortar launchers in demilitarized zone.
Teamable, an Armenian startup, raises $5 mln and acquires Simppler Teamable has brought in $5 million from new investor Foundation Capital and existing backers True Ventures and SaaStr Fund.
OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to visit Armenia, Artsakh The mediators are expected to visit not only Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Naghdalyan revealed.