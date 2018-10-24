Yerevan a popular destination among Russians this fall: survey
October 24, 2018 - 11:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan is one of the 10 most popular foreign destinations from Moscow among Russians this fall, Tutu.ru travel service reveals.
The travel service asked users what their perfect vacation is. More than three thousand people took part in the survey.
Also included in the top 10 direction from Moscow are Minsk, Chisinau, Baku, Prague, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Tivat, Tel Aviv and Tashkent.
Meanwhile, 24% of tourists said their ideal option is to stay at home with a blanket, a book and the cat.
