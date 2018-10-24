More families getting decent homes in Armenian villages

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nazlukhanyan family living in the village of Debed in Armenia's Lori province no longer has to worry about the rainy and cold weather. Although the frosty winter usually lasts longer than 160 days in this village, and the newly built house is 1100 meters above sea level, the previous problems do not exist anymore. The family already has a new home, instead of the half-built house they purchased three years ago. Before the Nazlukhanyans could enjoy the happiness of housewarming, they had to live in the basement of the building. The construction of the ceiling wasn's completed, and the walls were only half-done.

Owing to the housing project implemented by VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, the family moved from the basement to a comfortable home where they now have all the necessities for living a decent life.

The heads of the partnering organizations visited the Nazlukhanyans to sum up the year and share the joy of houswarming with the family.

“With every house we build, someone’s belief in a brighter future is strengthened. That is what matters most. The most important criterion of the program’s success is not the constructed walls, but the shining eyes of a child. In a family burdened with cares, it is the children that suffer the most from the feeling that they are unable to relieve the burden of their parents. I have noticed the enthusiasm with which the children follow the volunteers doing construction works. Today, I want to address all parents: try to keep the sparkle in your children’s eyes. Sometimes, it requires less than we think. Give them love and confidence even if you do not have confidence. And you will see how the power of love also changes your inner world and your will to change something in your life. All difficulties are temporary,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

“When it comes to children's well-being, everything becomes urgent. The housing conditions children live in, very often determine how optimistic they will be, what dreams they will have and how they will strive to create something new. As a result of our cooperation, the number of happy children is increasing, which means that the program has succeeded,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan.