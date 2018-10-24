Erbil wants Armenian diplomatic mission in Kurdistan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Head of Department of Foreign Relations for Kurdistan Regional Government Falah Mustafa has stressed the need to establish an Armenian diplomatic mission in Kurdistan.

Mustafa on Tuesday, October 23 met Armenia's outgoing ambassador to Iraq Karen L. Grigorian.

"Thanked the outgoing #Armenian Ambassador @Armenia_in_IQ Mr Karen Grigorian for his contribution in developing cooperation between #Armenia & #Kurdistan Region," Mustafa said in a tweet.

"Stressed the need to establish diplomatic representation in the #KRI & means to further strengthen bilateral relations."

Armenian populations in Iraqi Kurdistan emerged since the 1920s after they were displaced in the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1923. The Armenians have one reserved minority seat in the parliament of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.