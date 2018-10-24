// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Erbil wants Armenian diplomatic mission in Kurdistan

Erbil wants Armenian diplomatic mission in Kurdistan
October 24, 2018 - 12:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Head of Department of Foreign Relations for Kurdistan Regional Government Falah Mustafa has stressed the need to establish an Armenian diplomatic mission in Kurdistan.

Mustafa on Tuesday, October 23 met Armenia's outgoing ambassador to Iraq Karen L. Grigorian.

"Thanked the outgoing #Armenian Ambassador @Armenia_in_IQ Mr Karen Grigorian for his contribution in developing cooperation between #Armenia & #Kurdistan Region," Mustafa said in a tweet.

"Stressed the need to establish diplomatic representation in the #KRI & means to further strengthen bilateral relations."

Armenian populations in Iraqi Kurdistan emerged since the 1920s after they were displaced in the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1923. The Armenians have one reserved minority seat in the parliament of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

 Top stories
Yerevan a popular destination among Russians this fall: surveyYerevan a popular destination among Russians this fall: survey
Also included in the top 10 direction are Minsk, Chisinau, Baku, Prague, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Tivat, Tel Aviv and Tashkent.
Armenian designer prepares special socks for Canadian PMArmenian designer prepares special socks for Canadian PM
"We have left the gift packages at the government where people in charge promised us to transfer them to Canada's premier," Kankanyan said.
Quebec police recover paintings by renowned Canadian-Armenian artistQuebec police recover paintings by renowned Canadian-Armenian artist
When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Yerevan park inaugurated in Chicago
SOAD's Serj Tankian teases Kavat Armenian Coffee in new tweet
Armenia analyzing gas price for Russia: First Deputy PM
Smithsonian Festival presentation at National Advocacy Conference
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Nikol Pashinyan not re-elected as Armenia PM Pashinyan, who swept to power back after leading a movement against the former authorities, was the only candidate for the post.
Syrian army reportedly preparing for Idlib operation The army has specified the strongholds of heavy arms, tanks, cannons, missiles and mortar launchers in demilitarized zone.
Teamable, an Armenian startup, raises $5 mln and acquires Simppler Teamable has brought in $5 million from new investor Foundation Capital and existing backers True Ventures and SaaStr Fund.
OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to visit Armenia, Artsakh The mediators are expected to visit not only Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Naghdalyan revealed.