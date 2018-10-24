Armenian food industry unveiled in Paris
October 24, 2018 - 14:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - With the support of Business Armenia, 11 Armenian companies represent the potential of the Armenian food industry at SIAL Paris international exhibition , which opened in the French capital on October 21 and will run through October 25.
SIAL Paris is one of the largest expos of the industry. This year over 7,000 food and beverage producing companies from 106 countries participate in the expo. On the day of the opening ceremony, Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan visited the Armenian pavilion.
The Armenian pavilion offers organic honey, canned fruit and vegetables, pasta, processed meat products, beer, compote, mineral water, tea, sugar-free canned fruits and jams to international large and medium distributors.
"This is a promising and an accurate marketing step. Our country has been actively working towards export to the Russian market in recent years, but introducing the Armenian production to the European market, meeting the requirements and standards of European distributors will not only facilitate the process of reaching agreements but will also greatly contribute to the enhancement of Armenian product quality and marketing," said Markus Azadian, the head of the event department of Business Armenia.
Export contracts have already been signed during the expo. The distributors of SIAL Paris 2018 are very much interested in Armenian organic honey, jam, dried fruits, tea and sugar-free canned fruits.
Top stories
Also included in the top 10 direction are Minsk, Chisinau, Baku, Prague, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Tivat, Tel Aviv and Tashkent.
"We have left the gift packages at the government where people in charge promised us to transfer them to Canada's premier," Kankanyan said.
When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
Partner news
Latest news
Nikol Pashinyan not re-elected as Armenia PM Pashinyan, who swept to power back after leading a movement against the former authorities, was the only candidate for the post.
Syrian army reportedly preparing for Idlib operation The army has specified the strongholds of heavy arms, tanks, cannons, missiles and mortar launchers in demilitarized zone.
Teamable, an Armenian startup, raises $5 mln and acquires Simppler Teamable has brought in $5 million from new investor Foundation Capital and existing backers True Ventures and SaaStr Fund.
OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to visit Armenia, Artsakh The mediators are expected to visit not only Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Naghdalyan revealed.