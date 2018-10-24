Armenian food industry unveiled in Paris

PanARMENIAN.Net - With the support of Business Armenia, 11 Armenian companies represent the potential of the Armenian food industry at SIAL Paris international exhibition , which opened in the French capital on October 21 and will run through October 25.

SIAL Paris is one of the largest expos of the industry. This year over 7,000 food and beverage producing companies from 106 countries participate in the expo. On the day of the opening ceremony, Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan visited the Armenian pavilion.

The Armenian pavilion offers organic honey, canned fruit and vegetables, pasta, processed meat products, beer, compote, mineral water, tea, sugar-free canned fruits and jams to international large and medium distributors.

"This is a promising and an accurate marketing step. Our country has been actively working towards export to the Russian market in recent years, but introducing the Armenian production to the European market, meeting the requirements and standards of European distributors will not only facilitate the process of reaching agreements but will also greatly contribute to the enhancement of Armenian product quality and marketing," said Markus Azadian, the head of the event department of Business Armenia.

Export contracts have already been signed during the expo. The distributors of SIAL Paris 2018 are very much interested in Armenian organic honey, jam, dried fruits, tea and sugar-free canned fruits.