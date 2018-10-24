Paris will host charity concert in memory of Charles Aznavour in 2019

PanARMENIAN.Net - Radio télévision suisse has published some excerpts from an interview with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, according to whom a charity concert in memory of legendary French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour will be organized in Paris.

Sarkissian said he discussed the specifics with French President Emmanuel Macron during the latter’s visit to Armenia for participation in the XVII Summit of La Francophonie on October 11-12.

“Emmanuel Macron and I and our wives visited the Charles Aznavour Museum in Yerevan where I proposed arranging a charity concert in memory of Charles Aznavour in Paris,” Sarkissian said.

“I hope the concert will take place in October 2019. World-famous singers and performers will be invited.

“I have already talked to a group of my friends who said they would be honored to unveil their art during the concert.”

Aznavour died on October 1 at the age of 94. Born to Armenian immigrants, he sold more than 180 million records and featured in over 60 films.

He was best known for his 1974 hit She and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

Fans and admirers worldwide have been holding candlelit vigils all around the globe to mourn the passing of the beloved singer and songwriter.