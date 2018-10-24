Paris will host charity concert in memory of Charles Aznavour in 2019
October 24, 2018 - 15:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Radio télévision suisse has published some excerpts from an interview with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, according to whom a charity concert in memory of legendary French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour will be organized in Paris.
Sarkissian said he discussed the specifics with French President Emmanuel Macron during the latter’s visit to Armenia for participation in the XVII Summit of La Francophonie on October 11-12.
“Emmanuel Macron and I and our wives visited the Charles Aznavour Museum in Yerevan where I proposed arranging a charity concert in memory of Charles Aznavour in Paris,” Sarkissian said.
“I hope the concert will take place in October 2019. World-famous singers and performers will be invited.
“I have already talked to a group of my friends who said they would be honored to unveil their art during the concert.”
Aznavour died on October 1 at the age of 94. Born to Armenian immigrants, he sold more than 180 million records and featured in over 60 films.
He was best known for his 1974 hit She and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.
Fans and admirers worldwide have been holding candlelit vigils all around the globe to mourn the passing of the beloved singer and songwriter.
Top stories
Also included in the top 10 direction are Minsk, Chisinau, Baku, Prague, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Tivat, Tel Aviv and Tashkent.
"We have left the gift packages at the government where people in charge promised us to transfer them to Canada's premier," Kankanyan said.
When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
Partner news
Latest news
Nikol Pashinyan not re-elected as Armenia PM Pashinyan, who swept to power back after leading a movement against the former authorities, was the only candidate for the post.
Syrian army reportedly preparing for Idlib operation The army has specified the strongholds of heavy arms, tanks, cannons, missiles and mortar launchers in demilitarized zone.
Teamable, an Armenian startup, raises $5 mln and acquires Simppler Teamable has brought in $5 million from new investor Foundation Capital and existing backers True Ventures and SaaStr Fund.
OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to visit Armenia, Artsakh The mediators are expected to visit not only Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Naghdalyan revealed.