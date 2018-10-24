Bolton says Karabakh settlement is of strategic importance for U.S.

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States will remain committed to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the U.S. President's National Security Adviser John Bolton told a press conference in Baku on Wednesday, October 24, according to local media reports.

Bolton said the settlement of the Karabakh conflict will contribute to the establishment of peace in the region and the world, which means, he said, that the resolution is important for the U.S. as well from a strategic point of view.

He noted that after Azerbaijan he will visit Armenia.

Bolton expressed hope that after holding a meeting with Armenian officials, he will get to know Yerevan’s views on the matter.

Bolton will arrive in Armenia on Thursday and will head to Georgia afterwards.