Prominent writer Antonia Arslan visiting Artsakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan on Wednesday, October 24 met the prominent Italian writer of Armenian descent Antonia Arslan and professor of New York Manhattanville College Siobhan Nash-Marshall.

A range of issues concerning life in Artsakh, the motherland-Diaspora ties were discussed at the meeting.

President Sahakyan hailed the regular visits the guests paid to Artsakh, considering them important from the viewpoint of Armenian studies and deepening scientific cooperation between Artsakh and different countries.

Minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism Lernik Hovhannisyan also attended the meeting.