Catholicos Aram I pledges to serve Armenia more vigorously

PanARMENIAN.Net - Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram I has pledged to continue to serve Armenia and the Armenian people with the same dedication and a greater vigor.

The Catholicos was meeting President Armen Sarkissian in Geneva, Switzerland. During the meeting, the Armenian meader congratulated Aram I on the 50th anniversary of his spiritual mission.

“For fifty years, you have been serving devotedly our Apostolic Church, our Fatherland and the entire Armenian nation,” the President said and expressed confidence that Aram I has many things to accomplish because Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora need his active work not only in Antelias, the different centers of the Armenian Apostolic Church but also in the contect of diplomatic and political resolution of Armenian issues.

His Holiness added that Armenia must be on the first place for any member of the clergy.