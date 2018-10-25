Armenia appoints new ambassador to U.S.
October 25, 2018 - 10:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian has appointed Varuzhan Nersessianas Armenia’s new ambassador to the United States on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recommendation.
Prior to Nersesyan’s appointment, Grigor Hovannessian was the Armenian ambassador to Washington.
Nersessian, meanwhile, began his duties as an aide to the Prime Minister on June 2018. Before that, he served as an Assistant to the President for five months.
In early 2018, then President Serzh Sargsyan granted him the diplomatic rank of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary.
In a farewell message posted on social media, Hovannessian said "serving as the Armenian Ambassador to our close friend and ally has been the greatest privilege of my life."
"My posting in Washington coincided with profound changes in both our counties," he said.
"Constitutional and then democratic transition in Armenia and the change of administration in Washington fell on difficult times for international affairs marked by new and old geopolitical challenges.
"Notwithstanding the transition process, the dialogue and the partnership between Armenia and USA remained active and continued to bear fruit."
