Henrikh Mkhitaryan unveils new UNICEF video (video)
October 26, 2018 - 17:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder of the Armenian national team and English football club Henrikh Mkhitaryan has unveiled a teaser for what appears to be a new film prepared by UNICEF which encourages integrating children with disabilities into the everyday activities.
"Children with disabilities must be a part of, not apart from, the daily lives of their families, communities and societies," the player has captioned the video on Facebook.
Mkhitaryan is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
