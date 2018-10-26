Henrikh Mkhitaryan unveils new UNICEF video

PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder of the Armenian national team and English football club Henrikh Mkhitaryan has unveiled a teaser for what appears to be a new film prepared by UNICEF which encourages integrating children with disabilities into the everyday activities.

"Children with disabilities must be a part of, not apart from, the daily lives of their families, communities and societies," the player has captioned the video on Facebook.

Mkhitaryan is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.