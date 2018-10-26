// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

VivaCell-MTS: iPhone XR smartphones available for preorder

October 26, 2018 - 17:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - iPhone XR smartphones are already available for preorder, VivaCell-MTS announced on Friday, October 26.

The new handset has the largest LCD display in the history of iPhones, a 6.1 inch HD rubber display, 12MP wide-angle camera, Face ID and much more.

The price of the smartphone is AMD 509,900 for the 64GB version, AMD 549,900 for 128GB and AMD 609,900 for 256GB.

The device can be purchased both in cash and by installment.

