Armenian peacekeepers to join drills in Russia
October 27, 2018 - 12:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian troops will participate in Indestructible Brotherhood 2018 drills in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.
The peacekeeping brigade will join the exercise which will start on October 30 and will run through November 2.
The drills are held as part of the action plan for 2018 approved by the Armed Forces of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
Top stories
Prior to Nersesyan’s appointment, Grigor Hovannessian was the Armenian ambassador to the United States.
Also included in the top 10 direction are Minsk, Chisinau, Baku, Prague, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Tivat, Tel Aviv and Tashkent.
"We have left the gift packages at the government where people in charge promised us to transfer them to Canada's premier," Kankanyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Syria’s Aleppo, Hama reportedly come under militant shelling A general said 15 families in difficult circumstances were provided with humanitarian aid in the city of Aleppo.
Researchers study elephants' math abilities The trio of pachyderms live in Japan's Ueno Zoo in facilities approved by the Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
World Bank predicts 5.3% GDP growth for Armenia in 2018 Inflation will edge up but remain within the CBA target range, while the current account deficit will widen on account of a higher import bill.
Suicide attack in Afghanistan leaves 5 police officers dead Speaking to local media, Abdul Rahman Mangal said the attacker detonated the car near the police center in Maidan Wardak.