100 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 100 ceasefire violations - some 1000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of October 21-27, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh frontline units refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.

During a recent regional visit, U.S. national-security adviser John Bolton vowed that Washington will continue to support a peaceful resolution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Bolton said in an interview with FRE/RL, he and Pashinian "talked a lot, obviously, about Nagorno-Karabakh," and that he is aware of the economic difficulties Armenia faces as a result of the "geographical situation and historical antecedents" related to the conflict.