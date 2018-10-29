Armenia PM offers condolences over Pittsburgh mass shooting
October 29, 2018 - 10:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Priem Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a telegram of condolences to U.S. President Donald Trump over the tragedy in a Pittsburgh synagogue, which left 11 people dead and six others wounded. The condolence message reads, in part:
“We learned with deep sorrow about the attack that killed over a dozen innocent people in a Pittsburgh synagogue, Pashinyan said in his message.
"We strongly condemn this appalling manifestation of violence and intolerance and express our solidarity with the calls for a common struggle against xenophobia in the world.
"On behalf of the people of Armenia and myself, I express deepest condolences to you and to the people of the United States. Please convey words of comfort and endurance to the families of those killed and injured.”
U.S. authorities on Sunday identified the 11 victims they allege he gunned down inside Tree of Life synagogue. The dead included a 97-year-old woman, a husband and wife, and two brothers, all of whom were at Saturday-morning services when the gunman, Robert Bowers, burst through an open door with three pistols and an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and began shooting, authorities said, according to the Washington Post.
Bowers, 46, is expected to appear in court Monday. He faces at least 23 state charges, including homicide, attempted homicide and aggravated assault against police officers. He faces an additional 29 federal charges accusing him of civil rights and hate crimes.
Federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania have asked the Justice Department for approval to seek the death penalty, a decision that ultimately will rest with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a department spokesman said Sunday.
Top stories
Prior to Nersesyan’s appointment, Grigor Hovannessian was the Armenian ambassador to the United States.
Also included in the top 10 direction are Minsk, Chisinau, Baku, Prague, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Tivat, Tel Aviv and Tashkent.
"We have left the gift packages at the government where people in charge promised us to transfer them to Canada's premier," Kankanyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Syria says entire family killed in U.S. airstrike along Iraqi border An entire Syrian family was reportedly killed after a U.S. Coalition airstrike struck their home near the border-city of Albukamal.
Indonesia plane crash: Armenia President sends condolences The passenger plane carried 189 people, including one child and two infants, according to international media reports.
Afghan citizen attempted to cross Turkish border to Armenia The trespasser was detained and transferred to law enforcement bodies of Armenia, in compliance with the country’s legislation.
Alan Turing’s work could help improve cancer detection tests Work by the Second World War codebreaker Alan Turing could help develop better tests for the early detection of cancer and other diseases