Indonesia plane crash: Armenia President sends condolences

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has sent a letter of condolences of a passenger plane that crashed in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday, October 29.

Flight JT 610 was headed for Pangkal Pinang, in the Bangka Belitung Islands, when it lost contact and is believed to have ended up under water.

The passenger plane carried 189 people, including one child and two infants, according to international media reports.

In a letter addressed to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, Sarkissian wished courage to the family and friends of the victims.

The Foreign Ministry said on Monday, October 29 that no Armenian citizens or nationals were among the passenger or members of crew of a Lion Air plane which crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

Debris, life vests and a cellphone have been discovered in the water two nautical miles from the coordinates given as the crash site, officials said. The fuselage has not yet been located.