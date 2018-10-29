Indonesia plane crash: Armenia President sends condolences
October 29, 2018 - 15:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has sent a letter of condolences of a passenger plane that crashed in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday, October 29.
Flight JT 610 was headed for Pangkal Pinang, in the Bangka Belitung Islands, when it lost contact and is believed to have ended up under water.
The passenger plane carried 189 people, including one child and two infants, according to international media reports.
In a letter addressed to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, Sarkissian wished courage to the family and friends of the victims.
The Foreign Ministry said on Monday, October 29 that no Armenian citizens or nationals were among the passenger or members of crew of a Lion Air plane which crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.
Debris, life vests and a cellphone have been discovered in the water two nautical miles from the coordinates given as the crash site, officials said. The fuselage has not yet been located.
Top stories
Business Armenia’s grants specialist Bella Manoukian on October 24 participated in Global Enterprise Registration event.
Cartisan will design and publish a brand new 1:25,000-scale topographical hiking map of Armenia's beautiful Dilijan National Park.
Yerevan is a small capital compared to many European cities, which means people from all walks of life co-exist within a small space.
The Aurora Initiative announced the end of the nomination period for the prestigious Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity.
Partner news
Latest news
Syria says entire family killed in U.S. airstrike along Iraqi border An entire Syrian family was reportedly killed after a U.S. Coalition airstrike struck their home near the border-city of Albukamal.
Armenian's firm among top 10 U.S. immigrant founded startups Moderna Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that is focused on drug discovery and drug development.
No Armenians among passengers, crew of crashed Indonesian plane The passenger plane carried 189 people, including one child and two infants, according to international media reports.
Alan Turing’s work could help improve cancer detection tests Work by the Second World War codebreaker Alan Turing could help develop better tests for the early detection of cancer and other diseases